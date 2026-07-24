Turkish leader invites Mirziyoyev to COP31 summit, says countries should build on growing cooperation

Turkish President Erdogan, Uzbek counterpart discuss regional, global issues Turkish leader invites Mirziyoyev to COP31 summit, says countries should build on growing cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed regional and global issues as well as bilateral relations during a phone call Friday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan said ties between the two countries were deepening and noted that a new roadmap had been established following the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in January.

He said he hoped to maintain that momentum through meetings during his planned visit to Uzbekistan "at the earliest opportunity."

Erdogan also said decisions to strengthen the Council of Elders had been adopted at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan in May.

He said Türkiye hopes to build on those decisions at the Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara on Oct. 29-30.

Erdogan invited Mirziyoyev to the COP31 climate summit in Antalya on Nov. 11-12 and congratulated him on his birthday.

