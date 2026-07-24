Karmod manufactures security booths for Belgium border entry points Company's ready-to-use security booths are widely preferred across Europe, including at high-security facilities, company manager says

Turkish modular building manufacturer Karmod has produced security booths for use at entry checkpoints in Belgium, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Karmod Cabin Sales Manager Enes Kizilbay said the company's ready-to-use security booths are widely preferred across Europe, including at high-security facilities, thanks to their ergonomic design and rapid installation.

He said the cabins are delivered fully assembled and can be put into service immediately after being positioned on site, requiring only electricity and water connections to become operational.

"As a leading brand in the sector, we have developed a wide range of security cabin models for different applications," Kizilbay said. "Our portfolio includes standard security cabins ranging from 3 to 50 square meters, as well as bullet-resistant armored cabins produced as single-piece units in sizes from 3 to 28 square meters."

Providing details on the Belgium project, Kizilbay said Karmod supplied Metrocity model security booths for the country's entry control points.

"The Metrocity cabins, which stand out with their aesthetic design, were manufactured in two different sizes, measuring 215 by 265 centimeters and 215 by 215 centimeters," he said. "The security structures were transported by road to different locations in Belgium, delivered to their designated sites and made ready for operation."