Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian foreign ministers pledge greater cooperation

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia Monday pledged to bolster trilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors "based on a profound tradition of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect and trust."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said the neighbors acknowledge "regional connectivity as a vital element for regional cooperation, economic growth and development in the region."

The nations will now seek to advance relations in the political, economic, trade, peace and security, science and technology, and cultural fields, according to a joint declaration released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry at the conclusion of the 10th Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting, held Monday in Istanbul.

The ministers reiterated their support for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders, while emphasizing the importance of regional peace, security and stability.

They also welcomed the significant contributions made by the three countries toward sustainable peace and stability, which they said were important for development and prosperity in the region and beyond.

The declaration highlighted growing security challenges facing the region, including terrorism, transnational organized crime, cyberattacks and hybrid threats.

The three countries renewed their commitment to strengthening cooperation against terrorism and illicit activities, including arms and drug trafficking, trafficking in persons, migrant smuggling, money laundering, crimes against cultural and historical heritage, and cybercrime.

The top diplomats recognized "the significant steps taken to strengthen the transit potential of their countries, including the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, a railway-based multimodal transportation corridor passing through the territories of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as the efforts to integrate into the international transit system."

They further highlighted "the key role of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway (BTK) within the Middle Corridor and welcomed the event marking the completion of the modernization works under the BTK Railway Project that took place on 2 June in Akhalkalaki International Railway Station in Georgia."

The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation on regional connectivity through the mechanism bringing together the foreign and transport ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia.

The ministers emphasized cooperation in transport and energy, including green energy and low-carbon technologies.

They recognized the strategic contribution of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor to regional and European energy security and reaffirmed support for expanding energy cooperation, including green energy transmission and trade.

The declaration further called for stronger cooperation in trade, investment, sustainable growth, the efficient use of renewable energy, environmental protection and efforts to combat climate change.

The ministers welcomed Türkiye's upcoming presidency of the COP31 UN climate conference and commended Azerbaijan for hosting the 13th World Urban Forum.

The three countries also pledged to deepen people-to-people ties through education, tourism, cultural and social exchanges, information and communications technologies, and improved air, rail and road links.

They expressed support for expanding business contacts, encouraging investment, exploring export-import opportunities and identifying new avenues for economic cooperation.

The ministers said they would maintain direct contacts through business circles, chambers of commerce and industry, and industry and business associations. They also welcomed the seventh Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum held in Georgia in February.

The three countries further highlighted the success of existing trilateral mechanisms, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, and pledged continued coordination in international organizations, including support for each other's candidacies when possible.

An 11th meeting of the foreign ministers is expected to take place in Georgia at a mutually agreed date in 2027, according to the joint declaration.