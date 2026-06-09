Foreign minister says energy cooperation remains one of pillars of partnership

Azerbaijan says trilateral cooperation with Georgia, Türkiye key to regional stability Foreign minister says energy cooperation remains one of pillars of partnership

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Monday that trilateral cooperation among Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia remains a key driver of regional stability and economic development.

Speaking at the 10th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia foreign ministers in Istanbul, Bayramov said energy cooperation remains one of the pillars of the partnership.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement, Bayramov highlighted major joint projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, saying they demonstrate the practical results of trilateral cooperation.

He said political coordination among the three countries has become increasingly important amid geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and economic uncertainty, describing the trilateral format as an important platform for regional stability, security and development.

The minister also highlighted cooperation in transport and connectivity, saying the three countries play a significant role in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

He said there is significant potential to expand cooperation in information technologies, agriculture, water management and tourism, while calling for closer coordination on security challenges, including terrorism, organized crime, cyber threats and climate change.

Bayramov also reiterated Azerbaijan's support for Türkiye as it prepares to host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Touching on relations with Armenia, he said Azerbaijan's peace-building and confidence-building measures have contributed to the normalization process, while stressing the need to resolve remaining issues to achieve lasting peace.

He also said ongoing tensions in the Middle East are negatively affecting regional and global security and called for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy in line with international law.