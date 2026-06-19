Switzerland secure decisive 4-1 victory over Bosnia Despite a lackluster opening half, Switzerland’s bench players make difference in second half

Switzerland secured a decisive 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday in their Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in the US.

Both on the Swiss and Bosnian side, the first half had a lack of chances and attacking capability. The teams entered the second half in a goalless stalemate that would not be broken until well towards the end of the game.

Minutes after he came off the bench, 20-year-old Johan Manzambi scored Switzerland’s opener in the 74th minute with a powerful volley following a cross into the box, leaving Bosnian goalie Nikola Vasilj helpless.

Bosnia got reduced to 10 men when Tarik Muharemovic made a last-ditch tackle to deny Breel Embolo’s run towards the penalty area, leaving the Bosnian defense vulnerable.

Ruben Vargas bended a low shot past Vasilj in the 84th minute to double the Swiss lead, marking another Swiss bench player that contributed to the scoresheet.

The Swiss treble came in the 90th minute when captain Granit Xhaka sent a no-look pass through to Vargas, who cut the ball back to fellow substitute Manzambi, leaving the undermanned Bosnian defense helpless and defeated.

However, Bosnia got a consolation goal with Ermin Mahmic in the 90+3rd minute, a brilliant slam from range that flew through a crowded penalty area past goalie Gregor Kobel into the net.

In the end, Switzerland got awarded a penalty in the 90+7th minute through Amar Memic’s intervention in the box and Xhaka wrapped it up, securing a comfortable three-goal lead.

As a result of the game, Switzerland rose to the top of Group B, while Bosnia slotted in at third place.