‘I reaffirm Lebanon's position and Hezbollah's commitment to the ceasefire as long as Israel fully and comprehensively adheres to it,’ Nabih Berri says

Hezbollah committed to ceasefire as long as Israel abides by deal, says Lebanese parliament speaker ‘I reaffirm Lebanon's position and Hezbollah's commitment to the ceasefire as long as Israel fully and comprehensively adheres to it,’ Nabih Berri says

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Thursday Hezbollah will remain committed to a ceasefire agreement with Israel as long as Tel Aviv “fully and comprehensively" adheres to the deal.

"I reaffirm Lebanon's position and Hezbollah's commitment to the ceasefire as long as Israel fully and comprehensively adheres to it," he said in a statement.

This position “aims to facilitate the success of the Iranian-US negotiations in Switzerland,” added Berri, an ally of Hezbollah.

Israel continues its daily strikes in Lebanon and insists it will not withdraw from areas it occupies in southern Lebanon, despite the first clause of the recently signed US-Iran agreement, which calls for the “immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

The memorandum also commits to “guaranteeing Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty” and states that a final agreement will affirm “a permanent end to the war on all fronts.”

​​​​​​​On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” aimed at ending the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.

Under the memorandum, Washington and Tehran are due to hold negotiations lasting 60 days, with the possibility of an extension, aimed at reaching a final agreement covering Iran’s nuclear program and international sanctions.

Israel has waged a large-scale offensive on Lebanon since March 2, killing 3,912 people, injuring 11,873 others and displacing more than 1 million, according to the latest official figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the latest conflict between the two sides. During the recent military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul