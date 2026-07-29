Russian-born entrepreneur built one of the world's largest messaging platforms before becoming the target of mounting legal scrutiny in multiple countries

PROFILE - Who is Pavel Durov, the Telegram founder facing terrorism charges in Russia? Russian-born entrepreneur built one of the world's largest messaging platforms before becoming the target of mounting legal scrutiny in multiple countries

Russian-born entrepreneur built one of the world's largest messaging platforms before becoming the target of mounting legal scrutiny in multiple countries

Self-described libertarian and privacy advocate has spent years resisting government demands for user data as Telegram comes under growing regulatory pressure

Russian authorities on Wednesday charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with aiding terrorist activity and launched procedures to place him on an international wanted list.

In a statement, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Telegram administration had failed to remove channels, chats and bots that “were actively used by Ukrainian special services to plan terrorist attacks and mass killings in Russia.”

The crimes allegedly committed through the messaging platform resulted in numerous casualties, including among women and children, and caused damages worth millions of dollars, it added.

The security service claimed that Ukrainian intelligence operatives posed as young women on Telegram's "Daivinchik" dating service to recruit Russian men into terrorist activities.

Since last July, authorities in 16 Russian regions have detained 46 users of the service accused of attacking police officers and carrying out arson attacks on instructions from Ukrainian intelligence.

If convicted, Durov could face between eight to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment under Russian law.

From student entrepreneur to tech billionaire

Born in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, on Oct. 10, 1984, Durov grew up in an academic family. His father is a professor of classical philology at St. Petersburg State University, while his mother taught history.

He spent part of his childhood in Italy and attended primary school in Turin where his father was teaching Russian at a local university before returning to Russia.

After graduating with honors from St. Petersburg Academic Gymnasium in 2001, Durov earned a degree in English philology and translation from St. Petersburg State University in 2006.

While still a student, he created an online forum that later evolved into VKontakte, Russia's largest social networking platform, launched in 2006 and often described as the country's equivalent of Facebook.

Durov's relationship with Russian authorities reportedly deteriorated during his time at VKontakte.

According to media reports, security agencies sought access to user data and requested the removal of certain online communities, demands that Durov publicly said he opposed.

Around the same period, he held a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Durov's own account, later cited in a biography by journalist Nikolay Kononov, Putin criticized content hosted on VKontakte, including pornography and pirated films.

Durov later said the meeting reinforced his feeling that his reasons for remaining in Russia were "gradually disappearing."

In 2014, Durov sold his remaining 12% stake in VKontakte, and stepped down as the company's chief executive.

He subsequently left Russia, later publishing an essay titled Seven Reasons Not to Return, in which he cited what he described as “the lack of independent courts and an abundance of contradictory laws” as among the reasons for his decision.

After leaving VKontakte, Durov devoted his full attention to the development of Telegram, the messaging platform he had launched the previous year.

Telegram's rise and global expansion

Durov introduced Telegram in August 2013 as a free cross-platform messaging service with a strong emphasis on privacy.

The app quickly expanded into one of the world's most popular messaging platforms.

In April 2018, a Moscow court ordered Telegram to be blocked in Russia after the company refused to provide encryption keys to security services. Authorities lifted the restrictions in 2020.

Following his departure from VKontakte, Durov focused entirely on Telegram's development.

He relocated to Dubai in 2017, citing the emirate's favorable business environment and zero income tax, and established Telegram's headquarters in Dubai Media City.

Citizen of several countries

Over the years, Durov acquired multiple citizenships.

He obtained citizenship of St. Kitts and Nevis through the country's investment program after making a $250,000 contribution.

Durov said he secured the passport in 2013 amid growing difficulties in Russia and the dispute with Russian authorities.

In 2021, he became a citizen of both France and the United Arab Emirates.

France granted citizenship in recognition of his contribution to the country's economic development and international business relations, while the UAE introduced legal changes allowing citizenship to be awarded to investors and highly skilled professionals.

Forbes named Durov the wealthiest resident of the UAE in 2021. His fortune was estimated at $17.2 billion that year, placing him among the world's richest technology entrepreneurs.

Libertarian philosophy and personal lifestyle

Durov has long described himself as a “libertarian,” advocating individual freedom, voluntary association and minimal state interference.

He is also known for his disciplined lifestyle. Durov says he does not drink alcohol, watch television or consume nicotine, sugar, fast food, coffee, black or green tea.

He has also encouraged others to avoid meat and pharmaceutical products.

Fluent in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Persian and Latin, Durov has said English is the only language he considers essential.

Among his best-known public remarks is his observation that "our attention is our most valuable resource" and that "communication is overrated," arguing that periods of solitude are often more productive than constant conversation.

Legal scrutiny beyond Russia

The Russian case is not the first major legal challenge Durov has faced.

In August 2024, he was detained in France as part of an investigation into Telegram's alleged role in facilitating criminal activity.

French prosecutors argued that insufficient moderation and limited cooperation with law enforcement complicated investigations into drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and other crimes.

The allegations included complicity in operating an online platform allegedly used for illegal financial transactions and refusing to provide information requested by authorized authorities.

Durov was later released on €5 million bail and initially barred from leaving France.

French media reported in late 2025 that the travel restrictions had been lifted.

Private life

Despite his global profile, Durov maintains a highly private personal life, although sometimes he shares personal information on his official Telegram account.

He has repeatedly said he has never been married and prefers living alone.

In a 2025 interview with French magazine Le Point, he said he is the legal father of six children born to three different women.

He has also stated that, as a donor of biological material, he has helped more than 100 couples in 12 countries become parents, making him the biological father of more than 100 children.

