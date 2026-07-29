Russian drone company executive hospitalized after reported assassination attempt Media reports unidentified gunman shot company head 3 times in Tula before fleeing scene

An executive of a Russian drone development company was hospitalized after an apparent assassination attempt in the city of Tula, 120 miles south of Moscow, on Wednesday, Russian media reported.

According to the aMash outlet specializing on criminal incidents, an unidentified assailant shot Andrey Cherezov, head of the company, three times after waiting for him on the staircase of a building.

The attacker fled the scene and was being sought by law enforcement authorities.

No official information on Cherezov's condition was immediately available.