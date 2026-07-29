Pakistan, Kuwait agree to deepen defense ties, expand economic partnership Pakistani and Kuwaiti foreign ministers discuss situation in Middle East, Palestine

Pakistan and Kuwait on Wednesday discussed ways to expand their "broader economic partnership" and strengthen cooperation in defense, trade, investment, energy, agriculture, mining and minerals.

During delegation-level talks between visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, the two sides agreed to further institutionalize bilateral cooperation through enhanced institutional linkages and regular high-level exchanges, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, including the situation in the Middle East and Palestine.

"The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Kuwait bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination and cooperation at multilateral forums on issues of mutual interest," the statement added.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s "deep" commitment to its "longstanding brotherly" relations with Kuwait and underscored Islamabad's desire to further expand the mutually beneficial partnership across all areas of cooperation.

The Kuwaiti top diplomat, in return, appreciated Pakistan’s "constructive" role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Al-Sabah arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Tuesday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.