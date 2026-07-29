Officials, business leaders from Türkiye and Tunisia gather in Istanbul to enhance strategic partnerships

Türkiye, Tunisia aim to boost bilateral trade volume Officials, business leaders from Türkiye and Tunisia gather in Istanbul to enhance strategic partnerships

The Türkiye-Tunisia Business and Investment Development Forum took place in Istanbul with the participation of senior officials and sector representatives.

Türkiyes Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gurcan said the two nations aim to elevate their bilateral trade volume through new collaborative agreements.

Gurcan noted that countries now seek strategic production and investment partners alongside traditional trade relationships.

Türkiye's exports to Tunisia reached $1.2 billion in 2025, marking an 11.6% increase, while imports from the country stood at $350 million.

The deputy minister emphasized that the goal is not only to export but also to purchase Tunisian products to foster a mutually beneficial economic relationship.

Banu Kucukel, chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Türkiye-Tunisia Business Council, highlighted that Tunisia serves as a strategic gateway to Africa.

Kucukel stated that the two countries have strong complementary advantages in sectors such as automotive, machinery, electronics, textiles and agriculture.

Participants held bilateral meetings during the forum to explore new trade and investment opportunities.

