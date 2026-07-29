'We once again call on all parties to protect civilians and to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access,' deputy spokesperson for UN chief says

Insecurity, violence force 20,000 to flee from Sudan’s Darfur: UN 'We once again call on all parties to protect civilians and to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access,' deputy spokesperson for UN chief says

More than 20,000 people have recently been displaced in Sudan's western Darfur region because of deteriorating security conditions and escalating violence, the UN said Tuesday.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said humanitarian partners reported that insecurity and intercommunal violence in Darfur had forced more than 20,000 people to flee their homes, with many in urgent need of support. He did not specify the time frame of the displacement.

“We once again call on all parties to protect civilians and to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access,” Haq said, according to the UN.

The three Kordofan states, North, West and South Kordofan, along with Darfur and Blue Nile state, have witnessed intense fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since Oct. 25, 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023 over disagreements on integrating the rival forces into a unified military. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million others.