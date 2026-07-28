Türkiye to continue backing Sudan peace efforts, reconstruction: Foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that Ankara will continue supporting efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Sudan, meet the humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people and contribute to the country's reconstruction.

"We stated that we will continue to support efforts to resolve the conflict in the country; continue our work to meet the humanitarian needs of our Sudanese brothers and sisters; and maintain our development assistance during Sudan's reconstruction process," Fidan said on US social media platform X.

Fidan’s remarks came as he hosted Sudanese Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mohieddin Salem in the capital Ankara.

The minister said the two sides held comprehensive talks on bilateral political, economic and trade relations.

Fidan added that he and Salem also held extensive consultations on regional developments, particularly in the Horn of Africa, as well as on global security issues.

The two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation between the Diplomacy Academy of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Diplomatic Institute of Sudan's Foreign and International Cooperation Ministry.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s position on Sudan, Fidan said: "We will maintain our principled stance in support of preserving the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, with which we share historic and deep-rooted ties, and continue to deepen our relations on the basis of mutual respect and an equal partnership."