Outbreak on The Ambition has ‘no link whatsoever’ to hantavirus cases aboard MV Hondius, WHO officials adds

Passengers evacuated from Bordeaux cruise ship after norovirus outbreak: WHO Outbreak on The Ambition has ‘no link whatsoever’ to hantavirus cases aboard MV Hondius, WHO officials adds

Passengers aboard the cruise ship The Ambition were evacuated after a norovirus outbreak in Bordeaux, the World Health Organization’s Europe director said Thursday.

Hans Kluge said passengers were allowed to disembark after French authorities carried out health reviews and public health measures following around 50 norovirus cases on board.

“For those affected, symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and diarrhea can be deeply unpleasant and distressing, especially when travelling far from home,” Kluge said on US social media company X, adding that no severe cases had been reported.

He also stressed there was “no link whatsoever” between the outbreak on The Ambition and “the hantavirus situation on the MV Hondius.”

Kluge praised what he described as a “swift, compassionate and transparent response” by French authorities.

“As summer approaches and cruise travel increases, similar outbreaks may happen again,” he warned.

“What matters is fast action, rapid testing, isolation of those with symptoms, clear communication and practical support for passengers,” he added.

The ship, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, is carrying 1,233 passengers, mainly British and Irish nationals, along with 514 crew members.

Authorities said a 90-year-old passenger died aboard the vessel, which arrived in Bordeaux from Brest on Tuesday evening.

The cruise departed from the Shetland Islands on May 6 and made stops in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest before reaching Bordeaux.

The vessel is scheduled to continue its journey to Spain following health checks and investigations.