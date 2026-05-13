Pakistani, Kuwait top diplomats discuss Mideast situation amid Trump's China visit

Pakistani and Kuwaiti foreign ministers on Wednesday discussed the Middle East conflict, focusing on "wider" implications of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the global economy, an official statement said.

Pakistan's top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussed Islamabad's efforts to promote dialogue and engagement between the US and Iran to end their war, according to a readout of their phone conversation released by the Foreign Ministry.

The talks come amid US President Donald Trump's landmark visit to China, where he is expected to discuss the lingering Middle East conflict with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, among other issues.

The two foreign ministers discussed the wider implications of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the global economy and expressed hope for a peaceful and durable resolution of the ongoing situation.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing "all efforts" for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Jarrah, for his part, appreciated Islamabad's peace efforts to promote dialogue and engagement between the US and Iran, in addition to commending the South Asian country's "constructive" role in advancing regional peace and stability.

Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8, followed by critical talks in Islamabad attended by senior delegations from both countries on April 11 and 12.

However, neither side was able to reach an agreement to bring the war to an end.

Since then, the two warring sides have been exchanging formulas and counter-formulas to reach a middle ground to resume a second round of direct talks to end the conflict that has already disrupted global energy supplies and daily lives across the region.