Alliance launches new projects on surveillance, drones, space, industrial production as leaders gather in Ankara

NATO unveils raft of multinational defense initiatives as summit opens with industry forum Alliance launches new projects on surveillance, drones, space, industrial production as leaders gather in Ankara

NATO on Tuesday unveiled a series of multinational defense initiatives ranging from airborne surveillance and counter-drone capabilities to space, industrial production and critical raw materials, as the alliance opened its 2026 summit with a defense industry forum in the Turkish capital.

Opening the NATO Defense Industry Forum, the first official event of the two-day summit in Ankara, Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted what he described as a new wave of billion-dollar defense agreements between North American and European companies, saying the projects demonstrate allies working "hand in hand" to develop next-generation military capabilities.

Under the forum's "Big Reveal," Rutte announced three major multinational projects aimed at strengthening NATO's airlift, intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

The first initiative is a multinational modernization program centered on the Airbus A400M transport aircraft and the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet.

"Several allies are officially announcing the forthcoming delivery of additional Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft," Rutte said, describing the project as a step toward strengthening NATO's strategic airlift and aerial refueling capabilities.

He also announced a joint procurement project for MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft to enhance the alliance's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

"These additional aircraft will provide persistent surveillance over large maritime areas," he said.

Rutte's third announcement focused on replacing NATO's aging Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet.

According to the alliance's chief, NATO will jointly procure up to 10 Swedish-made Saab GlobalEye surveillance aircraft to replace the alliance's aging US-built Boeing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft, in a move aimed at modernizing airborne surveillance and early warning capabilities.

Additional multinational initiatives

Rutte also unveiled the Front Door platform, designed to provide defense companies with a single entry point for NATO procurement opportunities, innovation programs and alliance events.

He announced the launch of the Drone Edge initiative, under which allies committed to investing more than $40 billion in counter-drone capabilities over the next five years while aiming to train five times as many drone operators by the end of 2027.

To accelerate procurement, NATO will also establish a counter-drone marketplace to provide allies with NATO-tested, NATO-compatible systems available for rapid acquisition.

Rutte announced a new Defense Critical Raw Materials initiative, bringing together a multinational group of allies, including Türkiye, to secure and manage strategic materials essential for defense production.

He also unveiled the NATO Engine initiative, which aims to establish a network of factories and manufacturing facilities across the 32-member alliance to expand defense industrial capacity, saying no single nation can meet growing defense demand alone.

The alliance additionally launched HALO (Hybrid Alliance Layered Operations in Space), a multinational initiative intended to improve the connectivity and integration of sovereign military satellites into a networked constellation to strengthen NATO's collective space capabilities.

Türkiye expands role in NATO capability projects

Speaking at the forum, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska announced additional multinational projects involving Türkiye across air defense, communications and space.

She said Türkiye is investing in NATO's air defense systems initiative and described Ankara as making a significant contribution to strengthening the alliance's integrated air and missile defense capabilities.

Shekerinska also announced Türkiye's contribution of two domestically produced observation satellites to the alliance's collective space capabilities. Built by TUBITAK under contracts worth more than $300 million, the satellites will strengthen regional surveillance capabilities.

The deputy secretary general also identified Türkiye as a core partner in NATO's Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space (APSS) initiative, citing its growing contribution to the organization's space-based surveillance and communications capabilities.

She added that Türkiye has signed contracts with ASELSAN for the development of military communication systems, as well as early warning radar systems under the Steel Dome National Integrated Air Defense Architecture.

The NATO summit continues through Wednesday, with allied leaders set to discuss defense investment, military support for Ukraine and efforts to expand the alliance's defense industrial base.