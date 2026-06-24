Türkiye to host leaders of all 32 NATO member states, ministers, diplomats and thousands of international delegates

NATO leaders to gather in Ankara for alliance summit Türkiye to host leaders of all 32 NATO member states, ministers, diplomats and thousands of international delegates

Türkiye will host leaders of all 32 NATO member states, along with dozens of invited leaders, nearly 100 ministers, senior diplomats, representatives of international organizations and thousands of foreign guests during the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, nearly 3,000 journalists, television crews, photographers, digital media representatives and international broadcasters from around the world have applied for accreditation to cover the summit.

A total of 56,288 security personnel, including 48,841 police officers and 7,447 gendarmerie personnel, will be deployed during the event. An additional 639 personnel will conduct round-the-clock cyber patrol operations to combat cybercrime and security threats.

Participants will be served through three airports — Ankara Esenboga Airport, Murted Air Base and a third airport facility designated for summit operations.

The summit will be conducted under NATO Secretariat protocols and standards. The leaders' meeting will take place in a closed-door format classified under NATO confidentiality rules.

Media access will be limited to the opening moments of the session, when NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is expected to deliver brief remarks outlining the summit agenda and key issues for discussion.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has established a NATO task force to oversee media operations, accreditation procedures, public diplomacy activities and crisis communications during the summit.

State broadcaster TRT will provide global coverage of the summit using 80 cameras positioned across 26 locations.