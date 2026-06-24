More than 700 suspected cases, 105 deaths reported in West Kordofan since mid-May, according to authorities

WHO warns about worsening humanitarian crisis, cholera outbreak in Sudan's Kordofan region More than 700 suspected cases, 105 deaths reported in West Kordofan since mid-May, according to authorities

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday about a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan's Kordofan region, citing an escalating cholera outbreak and growing concerns of violence against civilians.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said conditions in El Obeid in North Kordofan state continue to worsen amid the conflict.

"WHO echoes concerns raised by the UN Security Council over the imminent risk of mass atrocities, and supports the demand for an immediate halt to assaults," Tedros said at a news briefing in Geneva.

In neighboring West Kordofan, the state’s Health Ministry reported 734 suspected cholera cases and 105 deaths since May 15, according to Tedros.

"The outbreak is occurring in the context of health systems disrupted by long-running conflict," he said.

WHO and its partners are responding by expanding access to safe water and sanitation, establishing cholera treatment centers and prepositioning rapid diagnostic tests and medicines.

Tedros added that samples are also being sent to South Sudan for laboratory testing.