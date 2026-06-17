'We have to find some interception techniques which are of the same cost as the drones,' Mark Rutte says

NATO chief urges cost-effective counter-drone solutions 'We have to find some interception techniques which are of the same cost as the drones,' Mark Rutte says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stressed Wednesday the need for cheaper and more sustainable ways to counter drone threats.

He said at a news conference in Brussels alongside Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs that the alliance cannot rely indefinitely on expensive interceptor missiles to neutralize low-cost unmanned systems.

Rutte pointed to recent drone incidents on NATO's eastern flank, including an episode in which French jets deployed for Baltic air policing intercepted and destroyed a drone that entered Latvian airspace.

"Such drone incidents on NATO's eastern flank show Russia's dangerous and reckless actions, but also shows once again NATO's determination and ability to deter and to defend," said Rutte.

He cautioned, however, that the alliance must adapt its defensive approach to evolving battlefield realities.

"Obviously, long-term, we cannot continue by shooting down drones with very costly interceptors," said Rutte. "We have to find some interception techniques that are of the same cost as the drones."

Kulbergs echoed the need for rapid adaptation, saying his government is prioritizing investments in cost-effective anti-drone capabilities, alongside increased defense spending.

"We are adapting to real-time threats by investing in cost-effective anti-drone capabilities, and that is the priority of my government now, in order to bring safe skies as fast as possible," he said.