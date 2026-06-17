'We had in particular some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi,' US president says

Trump says trade deals with India 'very close' 'We had in particular some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi,' US president says

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US and India are working on trade deals and they are "very close."

"We had in particular some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi of India, and we're doing trade deals," Trump told reporters during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Trump said he has "always had a great" relationship with Modi.

"He's a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually," Trump said.

