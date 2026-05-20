Morning Briefing: May 20, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, President Donald Trump saying that the US is moving rapidly toward ending the war with Iran, and Israel seizing all boats in Gaza-bound aid flotilla.
Putin said Wednesday that relations between Russia and China have reached “an unprecedentedly high level” while bilateral trade has increased more than thirtyfold over the past 25 years.
Speaking at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, Putin described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a “dear friend,” recalling a Chinese proverb that “if friends have not seen each other for one day, it feels as though three autumns have passed.”
Putin said at the opening of negotiations in the Fujian Hall of the Great Hall of the People that relations between Russia and China had reached “an unprecedentedly high level” and now “serve as a model of partnership.”
“Against the backdrop of the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer of these resources,” he said.
Trump said the US is moving rapidly toward ending the war with Iran.
"We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly, they're tired of this," Trump said at the White House. "I think we're going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won't have a nuclear weapon, and hopefully we're going to get it done in a very nice manner."
The president also highlighted the US’s military strength, crediting recent operations with degrading Iranian capabilities.
“Our military is the greatest in the world…We wiped out their navy. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. All of their material that they use for warfare is gone ... I don't want to say their leaders are gone, because it's not very nice, but that happens to be true," he said. Trump stressed that Iran will not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances.
Gaza-bound humanitarian mission Global Sumud Flotilla said all vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.
"We are awaiting more information about their illegal abduction," organizers of the flotilla said in a statement on Telegram.
Vowing to continue its mission for Palestine, it called on people to "demand safe passage."
"Send emails to your foreign ministers," it added.
Oil prices declined on Tuesday as Trump said he postponed a military strike against Iran after direct appeals from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at $110.60 per barrel at 9.46 a.m. local time (0646 GMT), down around 1.3% from the previous close of $112.10.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) decreased about 0.6% to $103.74 per barrel, compared with $104.38 in the previous session.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defended negotiations with the US, saying Iran was facing serious economic pressure and could not remain in permanent confrontation.
"They blocked the route, and we are not exporting oil either," Pezeshkian told a meeting, according to remarks carried by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.
"We cannot easily export oil," he added.
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