Heavy rains in central China leave 5 dead, 11 missing Emergency rescue operations continue as authorities search for missing people

Heavy rainfall and flooding in central China have left five people dead and 11 others missing, state-run Xinhua News reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

According to the Emergency Management and Safety Production Committee of Shimen County in Hunan province, torrential rains began on May 17, which caused flooding and affected 23 townships and districts across the county.

Emergency rescue operations were continuing as authorities searched for the missing people and worked to assist residents in flooded areas.

In neighboring Hubei province, rescuers used a bulldozer to evacuate people trapped by floodwaters in the city of Jingzhou after regular vehicles were unable to reach the area.

China frequently faces severe flooding during the annual rainy season, particularly in central and southern regions.