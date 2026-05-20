Chinese president hosts Russian counterpart, says current international situation fluid, turbulent, with 'unilateralism and hegemonism' on the rise

China, Russia should build 'just, reasonable' global governance system, Xi tells Putin Chinese president hosts Russian counterpart, says current international situation fluid, turbulent, with 'unilateralism and hegemonism' on the rise

Xi Jinping calls for 'all hostilities' to end 'immediately' in Middle East, says situation at 'critical juncture between war and peace'



Chinese President Xi Jinping called Wednesday for a "strategic and long-term perspective" with Russia to help build a "more just and reasonable" global governance system during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

The current international situation is fluid and turbulent, with "unilateralism and hegemonism" resurging, but peace, development and cooperation "remain the aspiration of the people and the prevailing trend of our time," Xi said in his opening remarks at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial state building, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Xi also called for higher-quality China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination to advance the development and revitalization of both countries.

Relations between China and Russia have steadily deepened through growing political trust and strategic cooperation, expanded ties across various sectors, and joint efforts to uphold international fairness and justice, he said.

A complete cessation of hostilities in the Middle East is of "utmost urgency," while resuming hostilities is even less acceptable and adhering to negotiations is of "paramount importance," Xi said.

The situation in the region is at a critical point between war and peace, he said, stressing that an early end to the conflict would help reduce disruptions to energy supplies and support the smooth functioning of industrial and supply chains.

Putin began a two-day visit to China on Tuesday, just days after US President Donald Trump concluded a three-day trip during which he held summit talks with Xi.

Putin’s trip coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries. The Sino-Russian friendship treaty was signed in 2001 by then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin and Putin.

The treaty’s extension was also agreed upon on Wednesday.