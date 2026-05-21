'The United States, Israeli regime and those who assisted and facilitated this aggression must bear full legal and international responsibility for this heinous crime,' says Amir Saeid Iravani

Iran's UN envoy decries Security Council's failure to intervene in US-Israeli war 'The United States, Israeli regime and those who assisted and facilitated this aggression must bear full legal and international responsibility for this heinous crime,' says Amir Saeid Iravani

Iran's UN envoy on Wednesday sharply denounced the UN Security Council's failure to address the US-Israeli war against his country.

"Regrettably, the Security Council has failed to discharge its responsibilities in the face of this grave violation due to the obstruction of a permanent member that is itself an aggressor," Amir Saeid Iravani said in remarks delivered before the council.

"The United States and the Israeli regime, and those who assisted and facilitated this aggression must bear full legal and international responsibility for this heinous crime and serious violations. Impunity for such crimes not only betrays the victims, but also threatened international peace and security," he added.

Iravani further told the body tasked with ensuring international peace and security that it "must not remain silent or indifferent to the repeated and daily baseless threats made by the President of the United States against Iran," saying US President Donald Trump's rhetoric "sets a dangerous precedent."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump earlier on Wednesday said negotiations are in their "final stages" but insisted he is "in no hurry" to complete them.

"I just wonder whether or not they have the good of the people, because some of the things they're doing, to me, means they don't have the good of the people, and they have to have the good of the people. There's a lot of anger now in Iran, because people are living so badly," he said.

