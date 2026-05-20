'This is a nuclear site in the Middle East, where the consequences of an attack could be most serious,' says Rafael Grossi

UN watchdog chief warns of 'very high radioactivity release' risk at UAE plant 'This is a nuclear site in the Middle East, where the consequences of an attack could be most serious,' says Rafael Grossi

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday warned that a direct attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates could lead to severe radioactive consequences.

Addressing an emergency session of the UN Security Council following a recent drone attack targeting the facility, Rafael Grossi said the situation is highly concerning.

"This is a nuclear site in the Middle East, where the consequences of an attack could be most serious," he said.

Grossi stressed that the Barakah plant in the Abu Dhabi Emirate -- some 300 kilometers (186 miles) away from the capital city of the same name -- is an operating nuclear facility containing thousands of kilograms of nuclear material, including fresh and spent fuel.

"In case of an attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant, a direct hit could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment," he said.

Grossi added that damage to external power supply lines could also pose serious risks, potentially leading to reactor core damage.

He further warned that both scenarios would require emergency protective measures, including evacuations, sheltering, and the use of stable iodine over distances extending to several hundred kilometers.

On Sunday, UAE officials said a fire erupted near the Barakah power plant due to a drone strike.

The developments come as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the UAE, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

