Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 9, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including Iran announcing an end to its attacks on Israel, US President Donald Trump warning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against entering a renewed conflict with Iran, and the UN secretary-general’s concern over the Israeli closure of Gaza crossings.

TOP STORIES

Iran ends attacks on Israel, warns of ‘crushing’ response if Lebanon strikes continue

Iran announced an end to its attacks on Israel, warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks against Lebanon continued.

"Following the aggressions and evils of the brutal Zionist regime in South Lebanon and the Dahiya region, which took place with the support of the criminal America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran gave a painful response to this regime in order to support the oppressed people of Lebanon," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Israel and its supporters "should have learned" lessons from Tehran's response, the military added.

"On this basis, the cessation of armed forces operations is announced.”

It warned, however, that “if the aggressions and evils continue, including in South Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures will be on the way.”

Trump urged Netanyahu to avoid renewed conflict with Iran: Report

US President Donald Trump warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if he went back to war with Iran, he might find himself fighting alone, the Axios news outlet reported.

"I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon'," Axios quoted Trump as saying in a phone interview.

Two US officials and a source familiar with the Israeli side of the discussion said the latest call was notably calmer than an earlier exchange in which Trump called Netanyahu "f****** crazy."

Netanyahu on Monday vowed a “much harsher” response to any future attack by Iran following a brief escalation between the two sides.

Tensions escalated Sunday when Israel carried out an airstrike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, claiming it targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.

UN chief deeply concerned over Israeli closure of Gaza crossings, suspension of aid entry

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed deep concern over the Israeli decision to close key crossings into the Gaza Strip and suspend the entry of humanitarian and commercial supplies.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq at a news conference reported that "following missile attacks towards Israel since last night, the Israeli authorities closed the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing today, which has been the only crossing into Gaza that had been operational for cargo over the past two weeks."

"However, humanitarians were allowed to collect cargo from the Palestinian side of the crossing," he said, adding that Israel also closed the Rafah crossing.

Emphasizing that "people in the Gaza Strip rely on a steady flow of humanitarian and commercial goods from outside," Haq said: "The UN and our humanitarian partners work hard to maintain a sustained and predictable flow of supplies despite restrictions."

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Israel used air-launched ballistic missiles in attacks targeting sites inside the country.

The US will continue to seek an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program regardless of whatever position Israel takes, said Vice President JD Vance.

Iran is moving forward with plans to build nuclear power plants at five locations along its coastline as part of efforts to expand the share of nuclear energy in the country’s electricity mix, said the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization.

US President Donald Trump said the United States will declare "total victory" over Iran within the next two weeks, just hours after Iran and Israel agreed to halt the worst escalation in violence since a ceasefire took effect in April.

Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his treatment of activists from a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla during their detention, ANSA news agency reported.

US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel allegedly violated an ongoing blockade against Iran by "attempting to sail to an Iranian port," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said the country’s airspace has returned to normal and aviation operations would resume following the lifting of flight restrictions.

Germany and France will halt their joint European fighter jet (FCAS) project, press reports said.

Israel agreed to halt airstrikes on Iran upon a request from US President Donald Trump but will continue its offensive in Lebanon “at full force,” a senior Israeli official said.

Pakistan urged all sides to give peace "a little more chance" as tensions in the Middle East are heightened after retaliatory strikes carried out by Israel and Iran.

The EU imposed sanctions on the spokesman for the naval arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a regional command over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan was suspended from his duties following a probe into sexual abuse allegations against him.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia pledged to bolster trilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors "based on a profound tradition of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect and trust."

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz signed a law regulating states of emergency, expanding his executive authority to potentially deploy the military to dismantle crippling, weeks-long highway blockades paralyzing the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held a phone call with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, during a stopover in Moldova.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Supply chain woes cost airlines $11B in 2025, says IATA chief

Supply chain disruptions in the aviation industry added at least $11 billion in extra costs for airlines in 2025, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Speaking at a closing press conference on the final day of IATA’s Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, IATA Director General Willie Walsh said supply chain problems had forced airlines to operate older aircraft for longer than planned.

This has resulted in higher fuel consumption, increased maintenance expenses and additional aircraft leasing costs, Walsh said.

Pentagon adds Alibaba, Baidu, BYD to list of firms allegedly aiding Chinese military

The US Defense Department has added several major Chinese companies including Alibaba, Baidu and BYD to a list of entities it says support China’s military, in a move that could further strain ties between Washington and Beijing.

The additions were announced Monday in a Federal Register notice, updating the Pentagon’s annually issued list of Chinese companies that US authorities believe aid the People’s Liberation Army.

Known as the 1260H list, it identifies companies that Washington says are linked to China’s military modernization or operate as part of China’s military-civil fusion strategy.

