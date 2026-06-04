Morning Briefing: June 4, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including the latest developments regarding efforts to end the US-Israeli war against Iran, Lebanon-Israel talks at the US State Department and the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.
TOP STORIES
US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran are proceeding "very well."
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked whether a ceasefire involving Iran remained in effect following the latest developments.
"They did something, not a big deal. We got it. We nipped it in the bud very quickly, as we do with the greatest military in the world," he said.
Iran and the United States are reviewing texts exchanged through intermediaries and working toward a “final formula” for a possible understanding, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television network.
“There is currently no negotiation mechanism in place, but messages are being exchanged with the Americans,” Araghchi said.
“Our contact with the Americans has not been cut off, but no progress has been achieved in the negotiations,” he added.
US President Donald Trump will attend the NATO heads of state summit in Ankara in July, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Rubio said the summit would be the "most important meeting" in the alliance's history because "there are some things here that need to be cleared up and fixed."
“The United States is still in the NATO alliance and we'll be there," Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
NEWS IN BRIEF
Hate crimes and incidents in Spain rose to a record high in 2025, up by 23.6% from the previous year, according to an Interior Ministry report.
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
Oil prices increased, driven by uncertainty surrounding US-Iran peace talks and renewed tension in the Gulf.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at $97.85 per barrel at 9.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT), up around 1.9% from the previous close of $96.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased about 2.1% to $95.69 per barrel, compared with $93.76 in the previous session.
The 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit began in Istanbul, gathering global policymakers, central bank governors, investors, financial institutions, academics and industry representatives.
The four-day summit, till June 6, organized by the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum under AlBaraka Summits Türkiye, is taking place at Halkbank's headquarters at the Istanbul Financial Center.
This year’s event was organized under the theme “Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development,” focusing on ethical finance, sustainable development and the future of Islamic economics and finance.
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