Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Saturday, including US expectations to sign a deal with Iran within days as officials say negotiations are nearing completion; Iran’s foreign minister saying such a deal would end hostilities across all fronts and could be signed soon; US President Donald Trump claiming a strike killed the leader of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang; and at least 72 arrests in London during protests supporting Palestine Action activists outside a court hearing.

TOP STORIES

US expects to sign agreement to end Iran war within 'next few days': Senior official

A senior Trump administration official said the US expects to sign an agreement to end the war with Iran within the next few days, saying negotiations are 80–85% complete and that the deal would dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, eliminate enriched uranium, and tie sanctions relief to compliance.

The official also said the agreement would allow Iran to retain civilian nuclear energy but would prevent any weapons pathway, while ensuring long-term regional peace involving Iran, Israel, and Gulf states, with sanctions relief only granted once Iran meets its obligations.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the US and Iran had agreed on the “final text” of a peace deal aimed at ending the war, adding that Islamabad is working with both sides to finalize next steps and warning against efforts to sabotage the agreement amid ongoing mediation, after a US-backed ceasefire was previously brokered in April.

Iran’s foreign minister says proposed US deal would end war across all fronts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a proposed memorandum of understanding with the US would formally end hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, adding that the agreement could be signed “soon” and would lay the groundwork for a broader settlement on nuclear issues, sanctions relief, and regional security arrangements.

Separately, Araghchi said the deal would include mutual commitments not to use force or interfere in internal affairs, with follow-up negotiations expected to last around 60 days to finalize a comprehensive agreement covering uranium enrichment, frozen assets, and other outstanding issues, though he said no final decisions have yet been made.

Trump says US strike killed leader of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua

US President Donald Trump said a US military strike had killed Hector Guerrero Flores, better known by his alias Nino Guerrero, the leader of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, describing the operation as a “swift and lethal kinetic strike” carried out by US Southern Command.

“This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela,” Trump said on his platform Truth Social, adding that the group would no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or elsewhere.

72 arrested at London protest supporting Palestine Action activists

At least 72 people were arrested outside Woolwich Crown Court in London during a sentencing hearing for four activists convicted over a 2024 raid on an Elbit Systems UK factory, as hundreds gathered in support of the group Palestine Action.

The Metropolitan Police said those detained were held for expressing support for the group, which remains a banned organization, while demonstrators—including elderly protesters—held signs backing the activists despite warnings that supporting the group remains a criminal offense.

NEWS IN BRIEF

US President Donald Trump called Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s post on a possible US-Iran deal “very positive,” saying a potential agreement could be signed over the weekend or on Monday, according to Axios.

Four US Air Force C-17 transport aircraft headed to Europe carrying equipment for a possible trip by Vice President JD Vance to Geneva, where a draft US-Iran agreement could be signed within days, Axios reporte.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in the southern Philippines rose to 55, with thousands displaced and emergency teams continuing rescue operations in hard-hit communities across Mindanao.

NATO said it will gradually reduce its peacekeeping force in Kosovo over the next year, citing improved security conditions while stressing that troop reductions will be gradual and reversible.

European natural gas prices fell more than 5% after signs of progress toward a US-Iran framework agreement eased concerns about potential disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Canadian mother has sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT encouraged her daughter’s suicide by validating self-harm thoughts and failing to trigger safeguards despite repeated warnings during extended conversations.

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Jibshit, Arid Debbin, and areas near Khiam and Tyre, despite a US-mediated ceasefire, according to state media reports.

Germany’s Hamburg Airport gradually resumed operations after a security incident in which a passenger accidentally triggered an emergency door, briefly accessed a restricted area, and prompted a full terminal evacuation and precautionary security sweep, according to airport officials.

India summoned a US diplomat in New Delhi for the second time in a week to protest attacks on vessels off the coast of Oman amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where at least three Indian nationals were reported killed, according to government sources.

A suicide bombing outside a mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed one civilian and injured seven others during Friday prayers, with police saying the attacker failed to enter the building before detonating explosives outside.

A French foreign interference official said an Israeli-linked company suspected of meddling in French municipal elections was also linked to alleged digital interference operations in Scotland, New York, Angola, and Togo, according to remarks made during a government briefing.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said violence in the occupied West Bank and the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements are “very high on the agenda” of EU foreign ministers, reiterating that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to lasting peace in the Middle East.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the region is paying a “heavy economic price” for attacks targeting Iran, warning that ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are deepening instability even before the Russia-Ukraine war has ended.

Qatar denied a Washington Post report claiming coordination with Iran over energy production, calling the allegations “false” and “baseless” and rejecting any suggestion that operational energy decisions were made in coordination with Tehran.

The WHO said the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has reached 676 cases and 136 deaths, warning the true spread may be higher as it continues to expand.

A UK judge said Palestine Action activists convicted over a raid on an Elbit Systems UK site will be sentenced as having a “terrorism connection,” citing non-trivial damage and intent to disrupt the company’s operations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed US-Iran talks with Qatari and American officials, reiterating Ankara’s support for diplomacy.

Syrian authorities said they discovered a mass grave near Damascus in Sednaya containing remains believed to be opposition fighters killed in 2014 battles in western Qalamoun.

Canada announced $100 million in new humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, bringing its total contributions to over $500 million, according to Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

CENTCOM said US forces shot down Iranian drones targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, saying traffic through the key trade route remains open.

The US beat Paraguay 4-1 in their World Cup opener, boosted by an early own goal and strong performances from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun.

A US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) provision allowing warrantless monitoring of foreigners’ communications expired after Congress failed to extend it, though a court order will keep it temporarily in effect for another year.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US stocks close higher as SpaceX debut and US-Iran deal hopes lift sentiment

US stocks ended higher on Friday, supported by SpaceX’s strong Nasdaq debut and rising expectations of a US-Iran agreement that could ease geopolitical tensions and energy supply risks.

The Dow Jones rose 0.7%, the S&P 500 gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq added 0.31%. The VIX, Wall Street’s “fear index,” fell 9.05% to 17.68 as investor risk appetite improved.

SpaceX shares closed up 19.2% at $160.95 in their Nasdaq debut after opening at $150, reinforcing optimism in IPO markets and supporting broader gains across equities.

Kioxia surpasses Toyota as Japan’s most valuable firm amid AI-driven chip rally

Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia became Japan’s most valuable company by market capitalization, overtaking Toyota after its shares rose 7.6% and lifted its value above $274 billion.

The rally reflects strong investor demand for AI-related semiconductor stocks, with Kioxia’s shares surging more than 670% since the start of the year amid growing demand for data center chips.