SpaceX shares jump 19.2% in Nasdaq debut after pricing IPO at $135 per share

US stocks close higher as SpaceX debuts, US-Iran deal hopes lift sentiment SpaceX shares jump 19.2% in Nasdaq debut after pricing IPO at $135 per share

US stocks ended higher Friday as SpaceX’s strong market debut and growing expectations for a potential US-Iran agreement supported investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.7%, or 353.51 points, to close at 51,202.26.

The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, or 37.16 points, to finish at 7,431.46, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.31%, or 79.18 points, to end the week at 25,888.84.

The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market’s “fear index,” fell 9.05% to 17.68.

Investor appetite was supported by the debut of Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, on the Nasdaq under the SPCX ticker symbol.

The company’s shares opened at $150, above the initial public offering price of $135. The stock climbed more than 20% shortly after trading began and closed at $160.95, up 19.22% from its IPO price.

The strong debut was seen by investors as a positive signal for the broader IPO market and helped lift risk appetite on Wall Street.

Technology shares were mixed during the session. Advanced Micro Devices and Alphabet gained ground, while Nvidia saw little change. Broadcom, Palantir Technologies, Amazon, and Microsoft ended lower.

Market sentiment was also supported by hopes that the US and Iran were moving closer to an agreement that could ease geopolitical tensions and reduce risks to global energy supplies.

Stocks briefly lost momentum after US President Donald Trump warned Iran even as negotiations continued. Major indexes, however, regained strength later in the session after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a “final, agreed upon text” of a deal had been reached.

Iranian state media reported that the draft memorandum of understanding includes a US commitment to lift oil sanctions and an Iranian commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices declined as investors assessed the prospect of reduced supply risks. The international benchmark Brent crude futures fell 3.8% to $86.9 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down around 3% to about $84.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, has remained a major focus for energy markets amid tensions in the Middle East.

Analysts said the combination of SpaceX’s market debut and easing geopolitical concerns helped offset weakness in some large technology stocks, allowing major US indexes to finish the week on a positive note.

European markets

European stocks saw big increases, with the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rising 1.88% to close at 633.21 points.

Germany’s DAX 40 gained 1.76% to 24,635.30 points, while France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.83% to 8,350.87.

Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 climbed 1.97% to 51,497.21 points, Spain’s IBEX 35 added 1.67% to 16,832.86 points and the UK’s FTSE 100 increased 1.63% to 10,471.72.