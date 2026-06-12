Morning Briefing: June 12, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including US President Donald Trump saying a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran could be signed as soon as this weekend, Britain’s defense secretary resigning after accusing the government of failing to provide the level of defense spending he believed was necessary to meet growing threats, and the Israeli government allocating $51 million to prepare construction plans for 69 illegal settlements and outposts in the occupied West Bank.

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Trump says deal to end US-Israeli war on Iran could be signed as soon as this weekend

A deal to permanently end the US-Israeli war on Iran could be signed as soon as this weekend, President Donald Trump said, in a day dominated by whiplash developments.

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we’re going to be subject to finalization of documents, which should get done over the next few days. We’ll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said the signing ceremony "could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend" and said Vice President JD Vance will represent the US, as well as negotiators special envoy Steve Witkoff and advisor Jared Kushner.

UK defense secretary resigns over investment plan dispute

John Healey has resigned as the UK defense secretary, saying he could no longer remain in the post after the government failed to provide the level of defense spending he believed was necessary to meet growing security threats.

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which Healey said he “never expected to write,” the outgoing Cabinet member said a long-awaited defense investment plan did not provide the resources required by the armed forces.

The resignation comes as the defense investment plan has yet to materialize.

Israeli government allocates $51M to build 69 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank, watchdog says

The Israeli government allocated 152 million shekels ($51 million) to prepare construction plans for 69 illegal settlements and outposts in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now said.

The allocation was made during a phone vote by ministers last week, the group said in a statement, adding the government is also preparing a draft resolution to allocate more than 1 billion shekels ($337 million) to establish new illegal settlements and outposts in the occupied territory.

Peace Now said the decision allocates the funds to the Housing Ministry to complete initial planning procedures for the settlements legalized by the government between 2023 and 2025, along with preparing plans to expand settlement building in the West Bank.

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A Seoul court sentenced former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to 30 years in prison on charges of ordering drone infiltrations into North Korea in a bid to escalate inter-Korean tensions and create a pretext for his martial law declaration in December 2024.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been invited to the White House, but the visit will not happen at this time, a Syrian official told Anadolu, when asked about the possible reported visit this weekend.

UK Armed Forces Minister Al Carns resigned, hours after Defense Secretary John Healey stepped down over a dispute with the government regarding future defense spending.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Red Crescent, known as Kizilay, has earned a lasting place in the memories of people across various conflict zones around the world through its humanitarian work.

US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel allegedly violated an ongoing blockade against Iran by "attempting to transport Iranian oil," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Russia said renewed tensions in the Middle East over the latest US and Iranian strikes threaten the global economy as a whole, reiterating the call to return to negotiations.

At least 22 security personnel, including three senior officers, were killed when a military chopper crashed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on June 10, Pakistani security sources told Anadolu

Iran said that any decision on a proposed understanding with the US rests with the country's relevant authorities, dismissing reports about the timing and location of a possible signing ceremony amid media speculation.

US President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Jay Clayton as the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

Spanish industry representatives are calling for inclusion in the new European fighter jet project following the collapse of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy supports sanctions against Israeli occupiers and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir while calling for broader discussions on relations between the EU and Israel.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the State Department ahead of this weekend's cage fights at the White House.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

World Bank says Middle East conflict to slow global growth to post-COVID low

The conflict in the Middle East is expected to slow global growth to its lowest rate since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank Group said.

In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the bank forecast global growth to slow to 2.5% in 2026, down from 2.9% in 2025, amid higher energy prices, steeper inflation and increased borrowing costs.

The bank said forecasts for two-thirds of economies had been downgraded compared with January. Global growth is expected to improve to 2.8% in 2027 but remain 0.4 percentage points below the average recorded during the 2010s.

US producer inflation in May hits highest level since November 2022

US producer inflation rose more than expected in May, reaching its highest annual level since November 2022, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased 1.1% in May, the same pace as in April, while accelerating from a 0.7% rise in March.

The monthly figure came above market expectations of a 0.7% increase.

On an annual basis, final demand prices rose 6.5% in May, exceeding market expectations of 6.4%. The annual headline inflation rate was the highest since November 2022, when the index advanced 7.4%.

ECB raises rates for 1st time in almost 3 years amid Mideast-driven inflation pressures

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its three key interest rates by 25 basis points, marking its first rate hike since September 2023, as the war in the Middle East fuels renewed inflation pressures through higher energy prices.

The bank increased the deposit facility rate to 2.25%, the main refinancing operations rate to 2.40%, and the marginal lending facility rate to 2.65%, with effect from June 17.

The decision came after the ECB kept its key rate at 2% in its previous seven consecutive meetings.

