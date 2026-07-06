Morning Briefing: July 6, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including Iran holding a mass funeral prayer for the country's late supreme leader, a Sudanese relief group reporting 30 deaths from a cholera outbreak in West Kordofan state, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denying that US President Donald Trump restricted Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
A mass funeral prayer was held in Iran's capital Tehran for the country's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque.
The funeral ceremony for Khamenei and his family members drew hundreds of thousands of mourners, many of whom arrived at the venue in the early hours of the morning carrying Iranian flags.
Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28 and were followed by Iranian retaliation
A Sudanese relief group reported 30 deaths from a cholera outbreak in West Kordofan state in western Sudan since June 20.
In a statement, the Dar Hamar Emergency Room said 800 people have also been infected with the disease during the same period.
The organization said the outbreak was recorded in the Wad Banda and Al-Nahud localities as well as neighboring villages in the state.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports that the US had restricted Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
"I heard it was said in the media that President (Donald) Trump asked not to act against terror tunnels in Lebanon. This is a legend, fake news. He didn't say anything to me about it, and I didn't ask him. We operate according to our considerations," Netanyahu said during a weekly Cabinet meeting.
His remarks contradicted a report by Israel's public broadcaster KAN late last month that Israel had provided US officials with detailed intelligence on alleged Hezbollah tunnels in the Ali al-Taher Heights in southern Lebanon in an effort to obtain US approval for military operations in the area.
South Korea is set to launch its fourth medium-sized Earth observation satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday, local media reported.
The 500-kilogram satellite has completed function inspections and fuel injection over the past month and is now awaiting launch aboard the Falcon 9, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA).
The satellite is scheduled to separate from the launch vehicle about 2 hours and 22 minutes after liftoff and make its first contact with the ground approximately 31 minutes later through the Svalbard ground station in Norway.
China is planning to export robots capable of locating marine cables buried beneath the seabed to regions including Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, the South China Morning Post reported, citing the official newspaper of China's Ministry of Science and Technology.
"By deepening cooperation in (these) offshore engineering markets, we will integrate Chinese intelligent cable detection solutions into the global ecosystem and bolster the international competitiveness of domestic marine equipment," the report said.
The robots, developed by a team at Dalian Jiaotong University, can locate cables buried under silt with less than a 5% positioning error. They can also cover exposed cables with sediment to protect them.
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