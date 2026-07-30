Nikol Pashinyan says gov’t to resign on Sunday based on constitution, after which Armenia’s president will appoint candidate elected by parliamentary majority as prime minister

Armenian premier says his gov’t held its final meeting before resigning Nikol Pashinyan says gov’t to resign on Sunday based on constitution, after which Armenia’s president will appoint candidate elected by parliamentary majority as prime minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said that his government held its final meeting prior to resigning as part of a procedure following the formation of the country’s ninth convocation of parliament following its June election.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Pashinyan noted that they will be resigning on Sunday based on the country’s constitution, after which President Vahagn Khachaturyan will appoint the candidate elected by the parliamentary majority as prime minister, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

“Therefore, this is the last time we meet in this composition,” Pashinyan was quoted as saying, adding that several Cabinet members will continue their work in a different capacity, as members of the legislature.

The South Caucasus nation held a parliamentary election on June 7 to elect members of the ninth convocation of the National Assembly, Armenia’s parliament.

According to the results, Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party won 49.74% of the vote, while the Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.27%. The Armenia Alliance of former President Robert Kocharyan garnered 9.9%.

Nearly 1.47 million of Armenia's approximately 2.5 million eligible voters cast ballots at 2,005 polling stations nationwide, resulting in a turnout of about 59%.

Sixteen political parties and two political alliances participated in the election.