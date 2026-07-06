China 'successfully' tests strategic missile from submarine over Pacific Ocean Test marks 2nd strategic missile launch since Beijing fired Iintercontinental ballistic missile into Pacific in September 2024

China said Monday that it successfully conducted the test launch of a strategic missile from a nuclear submarine, hours after it notified several Pacific nations of the planned test.

"One strategic nuclear submarine... successfully launched a strategic missile carrying a dummy warhead toward relevant high seas of the Pacific Ocean, which landed precisely within the designated waters," state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a statement from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

The missile was fired at around 12.01 pm local time (0401GMT).

The launch marks China's second strategic missile test since it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in September 2024, the first such test since 1980.

Beijing confirmed media reports from Australia, New Zealand and Japan that regional governments had been informed by China of an imminent test launch of a nuclear-capable long-range missile in the South Pacific.

"The missile test was a routine annual military training exercise conducted by the Chinese side, which had notified relevant countries in advance. The test is in line with international law and established international practices, and is not targeted at any specific country or target," added the report by Xinhua.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, maritime intelligence company Starboard also "published images showing that China currently has two satellite tracking vessels in the Pacific region, which would be used to monitor a test ballistic missile launch."

Japan was also notified in advance, according to Kyodo News, which said Tokyo had urged Beijing to "rethink" the missile test and conveyed its "serious concern."

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Canberra was advised by China about Beijing's intent to conduct the missile test.

"Australia has been clear with China that we regard this as destabilizing to the region," she said.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters also expressed "deep concern" over the test. It is an "unwelcome" development, he said, reported Radio New Zealand.

The government was informed "earlier today" of China's plans to launch the missile, he added.

Taiwanese government spokesperson Karen Kuo called the missile test an attempt to "intimidate the international community," and expressed "strong condemnation" of "this series of unilateral actions," according to Focus Taiwan.

The US State Department said in a statement late Monday that it monitored China’s test launch from a submarine of an unarmed intercontinental-range ballistic missile, which landed in the southern Pacific Ocean.

"At a time when the United States is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite. Beijing’s rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world," it said.

"We continue to urge China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularized notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches consistent with commitments made by all other P5 members," it added.