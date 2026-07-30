'There is a strong will to cooperate in ways that serve the interests of both countries and contribute to regional stability,' says Joseph Aoun

Türkiye, Lebanon share 'deep-rooted ties,' strong will for cooperation: Lebanese president 'There is a strong will to cooperate in ways that serve the interests of both countries and contribute to regional stability,' says Joseph Aoun

Türkiye and Beirut share "deep-rooted ties," said Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday, adding that there is a "strong" drive to work together to serve both nations' interests.

"There is a strong will to cooperate in ways that serve the interests of both countries and contribute to regional stability," Aoun told a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Praising Erdogan's efforts and leadership, Aoun said that Erdogan supports relations with Türkiye and Lebanon through his vision and steadfast commitment.