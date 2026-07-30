Ankara wishes to play active role in all initiatives aimed at safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty following withdrawal of UN force, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye 'closely' monitoring efforts to end Israeli attacks, occupation: President Erdogan Ankara wishes to play active role in all initiatives aimed at safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty following withdrawal of UN force, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye is "closely" following diplomatic initiatives seeking an end to Israel's attacks and occupation, said the nation’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

Following the withdrawal of the current international UN force, Türkiye wants to play active role in all initiatives aimed at safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty, Erdogan said during a joint news conference with visiting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Aoun said on Wednesday that discussions are continuing over a possible international force to replace the UN force in southern Lebanon, with proposals including European, Turkish, NATO-backed, Arab, and Islamic participation.

He said Lebanon’s priority is preventing a power vacuum and ensuring that any new force supports the Lebanese army, safeguards stability, and respects national sovereignty.

Türkiye has previously contributed to the naval wing of UNIFIL, the current UN force.

"We will continue our support for strengthening Lebanon’s institutional capacity and also maintain our humanitarian and technical assistance," said Erdogan.

Türkiye stands ready to provide "all possible support" for the reconstruction of southern Lebanon after the Israeli attacks end, he added.