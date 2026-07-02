Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 2, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including NATO chief's telling Anadolu that the upcoming Ankara summit should be a “summit of delivery and implementation,” that Türkiye’s strategic importance within NATO is one of the alliance’s key military powers and a major contributor to its defense capabilities; and US-Iran indirect talks in Doha.

TOP STORIES

Ankara summit should mark 'delivery and implementation' for NATO, says Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said next week’s NATO summit in the Turkish capital should be a “summit of delivery and implementation,” stressing defense spending, support for Ukraine and defense industrial production as the alliance’s top priorities.

Rutte told Anadolu that allies are expected to focus on delivering commitments made at last year’s NATO summit in The Hague, particularly on increasing defense spending.

Rutte also underscored Türkiye’s strategic importance within NATO, describing it as one of the alliance’s key military powers and a major contributor to its defense capabilities.

Qatar reports 'positive progress' in indirect US-Iran talks in Doha

Qatar said Wednesday that indirect meetings between US and Iranian delegations in Doha have concluded with "positive progress" on issues related to a recent memorandum of understanding.

"Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on US social media company X.

NEWS IN BRIEF

The confirmed death toll from twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela June 24 has reached 2,295, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced.

At least five people were killed and 16 injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the Linkeroever district of the Belgian city of Antwerp.

NATO allies will use next week’s summit in Ankara to address the latest developments in the Middle East and diplomatic efforts toward a US-Iran peace agreement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

France has set dates for its 2027 presidential election for April 18 and May 2, 2027.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, near Iwate Prefecture.

Russia will continue to pose a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security even after its war against Ukraine ends, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned.

US Vice President JD Vance said US President Donald Trump does not intend to restart military operations in Iran without a “clearly defined purpose.”

Iran announced that part of the initial $6 billion in frozen assets will be used to purchase "needed goods" following talks in Doha.

A US Navy helicopter made an “emergency water landing" in the Arabian Sea, leaving one crewmember missing, US Naval Forces Command (NAVCENT) said.

Turkish ballerina Nilay Tahiroglu advanced to the final of the 15th International Moscow Ballet Competition, one of the world's most prestigious contests.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said the US central bank is “charting a new course” and repeated that policymakers will not offer forward guidance on the path of interest rates.

The Mexico City Public Health Secretariat reported that four people have died during celebrations following the Mexican national team's World Cup victory.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a $22.7 million program to promote peace in the South Caucasus region as she embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Pakistan and India exchanged lists of prisoners in each other's custody “through diplomatic channels” amid renewed calls for dialogue to resolve longstanding disputes between the two countries.

WhatsApp will begin rolling out a long-awaited username feature that will allow users to connect without revealing their phone numbers, introducing what the messaging platform, owned by US-based Meta, describes as a major privacy enhancement for its more than 3 billion users worldwide.

SPORTS

US defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to reach World Cup round of 16

The United States booked its place in the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a resilient 2-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Folarin Balogun gave the Americans an early advantage, scoring his third goal of the tournament before his night took a dramatic turn.

Balogun was shown a straight red card after inadvertently landing on a Bosnia defender’s ankle, ruling him out of the US’ round of 16 clash against Belgium in Seattle on July 6.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US refuses to renew trade pact with Mexico, Canada for ‘trade deficit’

The US said it did not agree to renew the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), citing “trade deficits with these countries.”

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that in accordance with the agreement, the US, Mexico and Canada met virtually to discuss the operation of the USMCA.

“The United States did not agree to renew the USMCA in its current form. As a result, the USMCA is not renewed. The United States will continue to engage with Mexico and Canada to address the Agreement’s shortcomings and our trade deficits with these countries,” Greer said.