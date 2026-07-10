Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 10, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announcing plans to buy US Tomahawk missiles, the US striking a strategic railway bridge linking Iran to China and Russia, and the Kremlin saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “open to dialogue” with US President Donald Trump.

TOP STORIES

Germany has sealed a deal with the US to buy American Tomahawk missiles, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced.

“We also agreed with the US government on the sidelines of the NATO meeting in Ankara that we would purchase US Tomahawk missiles and station them in Germany. This will help us close an important strategic gap in our defense,” Merz said in a speech to parliament on the state of current affairs following this week's NATO summit in the Turkish capital.

“And at the same time, we will work to develop our own European systems and station them in Europe,” he added.

On the second straight day of its renewed strikes on the country, the US struck a strategic railway bridge in northern Iran connecting Iran to China and Russia, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

The cruise missile attack targeted the Aq Tekeh Khan railway bridge in northern Golestan province Thursday morning, the agency added.

The agency described the bridge as a strategic point on the railway corridor connecting China, Turkmenistan and Iran.

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "open to dialogue" with US President Donald Trump despite the latter not having called the former.

“Mr. Trump was apparently very busy after all the contacts in Ankara, so no one called yesterday,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists during a press briefing, referring to talks held by the US president during a visit to the Turkish capital, where he took part in the 36th NATO Summit.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Türkiye rejected a European Parliament resolution on Cyprus, calling it "null and void" and accusing the EU of taking a biased approach to the decades-long dispute.

Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab said that authorities have arrested a cell responsible for "terrorist bombings" that struck Damascus two days ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the 36th NATO Summit hosted by Türkiye in Ankara was concluded successfully, thanking participants, organizers and residents of the capital for helping ensure the event's success.

The UK premier-in-waiting, Andy Burnham, apologized for the Labour Party’s initial response to Israel's military action in Gaza, saying the party "didn't get it right" and promising a tougher approach toward the Israeli government if he becomes prime minister.

At least 28 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a shoe factory in China’s eastern Fujian province.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched a missile strike targeting the US command-and-control center in West Asia and the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

Three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in US airstrikes targeting Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree setting Nov. 28, 2026 as the date for legislative elections.

At least 12 people were killed in a forest fire that broke out in Los Gallardos municipality in Almeria province in Spain’s southern Andalusia region.

France beat Morocco 2-0 to become the first team to reach the World Cup semifinals, ending the North African side’s run in the 2026 tournament.

Andy Burnham secured 322 nominations from Labour MPs on the first day of the party's leadership contest, putting him on course to become the next leader of the Labour Party.

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,889, with 16,740 people injured and thousands still displaced, said National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pointed to Saudi Arabia, along with Türkiye, as among the "most influential" countries in shaping potential solutions in the Middle East, defending his government's approach of direct engagement with Riyadh over public criticism.

Israeli occupiers demolished the Yanon Mixed Basic School in the hamlet of Khirbet Yanon in the northern occupied West Bank, local media reported.

The Mexican government will take legal action against the United States over the deaths of 17 Mexican citizens while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody or during anti-immigration operations carried out by the agency, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced.

Iran held funeral prayers in the eastern city of Mashhad for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February.

The European Commission and the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas proposed a new sanctions regime targeting migrant smugglers, human traffickers and other forms of organized crime operating outside the bloc.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call that the US-Iran framework agreement is the “best chance” for stability in the region.

ECONOMY & TECHNOLOGY

Türkiye and Iraq are expected to sign a 12-month agreement in the coming days to keep crude oil flow through the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan uninterrupted, said the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said oil flow through the pipeline to Ceyhan would continue without interruption.

Bayraktar, who was in Baghdad for talks, said he held a productive meeting with Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair, during which the two sides discussed cooperation opportunities in oil and natural gas, particularly the pipeline.

Russia's Gazprom warned that insufficient reserves in Europe's underground natural gas storage facilities could pose significant risks to consumers during the upcoming winter season.

In a statement, Gazprom said underground gas storage sites across Europe are being refilled at a slower pace, with the gap widening compared with the same period last year.

As of July 7, the volume of natural gas in European storage facilities was 10.3 billion cubic meters lower than on the same date last year, and if storage injections continue at the current pace, natural gas storage levels across Europe could remain below 75% by Oct. 1.

Pro-Palestine activists disrupted a presentation by Amazon Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels at a UN-linked artificial intelligence summit, accusing the company of providing cloud-computing and AI infrastructure used by Israel.

The protest took place during Vogels’ appearance at the “AI for Good” Global Summit in Geneva organized by the International Telecommunication Union, according to footage shared by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement on the US social media platform X.

Video from the event showed activists taking the stage as Vogels was speaking. One protester unfurled a banner saying: “No tech for apartheid.”

