Spokesman Peskov says US president ‘apparently very busy’ after his contacts at NATO Ankara summit, so ‘no one called yesterday’

Kremlin says Putin 'open to dialogue' with Trump Spokesman Peskov says US president ‘apparently very busy’ after his contacts at NATO Ankara summit, so ‘no one called yesterday’

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "open to dialogue" with US President Donald Trump despite an apparently missed opportunity for a phone call between the two.

“Mr. Trump was apparently very busy after all the contacts in Ankara, so no one called yesterday,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists during a press briefing, referring to talks the US president held during a visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, where he took part in the 36th NATO summit.

Following a phone call between the US and Russian leaders over the weekend, the Kremlin had said Monday that Putin and Trump understand their contacts would continue "in the near future."

Peskov went on to say that despite such a call not taking place, Putin is “always happy” to talk with Trump and that both share a “truly constructive dialogue, despite certain differences that may exist.”

“President Putin is open to dialogue,” Peskov added.

Peskov’s remarks came a day after Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as other leaders, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

During the meeting, Trump said both Putin and Zelenskyy seek to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and that the US is ready to “close the skies” over Ukraine as part of security guarantees for Kyiv if it is “necessary.”

Trump said one of the things he would discuss with Zelenskyy was Washington giving Kyiv a license to make Patriot missiles, adding: “This way you can’t complain that we’re not giving them enough.”

Commenting on this news, Peskov said Washington continues to supply weapons and military technology to Ukraine and that Moscow knows this is true and is not wearing “rose-colored glasses.”

“But unlike other countries involved in this conflict, the US remains committed and continues to try to somehow facilitate the peace process. It is through the prism of this attitude that we evaluate all statements,” Peskov added, claiming a “certain duality” in the US position on Ukraine.

The spokesman denied that Trump's remarks in Ankara suggest the US is returning to a path of escalating tensions with Russia, but rather Moscow sees a "certain misconception" in the White House about the possibility of facilitating a settlement in Ukraine through escalation and military pressure.

The US-stated readiness to “close the skies” over Ukraine implies NATO activity on the country's territory, he said, adding that this is the reason why Russia continues to carry out its “special military operation,” as it calls the war.

Peskov also said that “further escalation” could prolong the Ukraine war to some extent and would require Russia to create a “larger buffer zone.”

“Therefore, escalating tensions and escalatory actions will in no way contribute to the peace process,” he added.