4 dead in northern France after attempts to cross English Channel Migrants found in 2 separate incidents on Wednesday, Thursday

Four people were found dead in northern French departments Nord and Pas-de-Calais on late Wednesday and early Thursday after their attempts to cross the English Channel.

Local authorities told broadcaster ICI Nord on Thursday that at least four people died in recent hours while trying to cross the English Channel.

On Wednesday, a taxi-boat carrying migrants sank off Hardelot in Pas-de-Calais. A provisional toll showed that one man died, while six others were injured, including a one-year-old child.

Meanwhile on Thursday, another taxi-boat was reported to a rescue coordination center in Dunkirk in Nord. Rescuers found three unconscious people in the boat, whose deaths were later confirmed by emergency medical doctors.