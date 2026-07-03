Munteanu says he can no longer serve without compromising his principles

Moldova's premier resigns as government collapses over state-owned company scandal Munteanu says he can no longer serve without compromising his principles

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu announced his resignation on Friday, bringing down his government amid growing political fallout over a scandal involving state-owned air navigation company MoldATSA.

In a statement posted on US social media platform Facebook, Munteanu said he could no longer continue in office without compromising his principles.

"I accepted the proposal to be prime minister with great responsibility and with the firm belief that I can contribute to changing things for the better. The moment I understood that I could no longer exercise my mandate in accordance with the principles and beliefs I have, I chose to leave," he said.

Munteanu's resignation automatically brings down the entire government under Moldova's constitutional framework.

His departure comes days after the MoldATSA controversy triggered a political crisis, prompting President Maia Sandu to promise a "general cleanup" following allegations over appointments and governance at the state-owned enterprise.

On Thursday, Moldova's parliament established a special investigative committee to examine the management of state-owned companies. The panel will review recruitment procedures for senior management positions, the composition of boards of directors and cases in which individuals simultaneously hold positions in multiple public institutions.

Commenting on Munteanu's resignation, Sandu said on US social media platform X that she took note of his resignation and thanked him for his service and for “initiating difficult but needed reforms.”

"On Monday, I begin consultations with parliamentary factions on designating a new PM. Moldova’s path remains unchanged: reforms and EU accession," Sandu added.

Former Soviet republic Moldova is a candidate for European Union membership.