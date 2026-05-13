'My ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a bill to strengthen ties with the European Union,' says King Charles

'Increasingly dangerous, volatile' world threatens UK, says King Charles 'My ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a bill to strengthen ties with the European Union,' says King Charles

King Charles III said Wednesday Britain faces growing risks from an “increasingly dangerous and volatile world,” citing the conflict in the Middle East as a recent example.

"An increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom with the conflict in the Middle East, only the most recent example," Charles said, during his State Opening of Parliament speech.

He noted that every element of the nation's energy, defense and economic security "will be tested."

"My ministers will take decisions that protect the energy, defense and economic security of the United Kingdom for the long-term," he added.

Charles noted that the government believes that improved trading relations are vital for the UK’s economic security, and that the government will take steps to enhance relations with the EU.

"My ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a bill to strengthen ties with the European Union."

He went on to say that the government will also seek to improve relations with European partners "as a vital step in strengthening European security."

"It will continue to promote long term peace in the Middle East and the two state solution in Israel and Palestine," he said.

*The king underscored that the government will also uphold the UK's "unbreakable commitment" to NATO and its NATO allies, including through a sustained increase in defense spending.

Charles added that the nation's energy security requires long term investment and reform, "as demonstrated by recent events in the Middle East."

He said the government will introduce legislation to tackle the "growing threat from foreign state entities and their proxies."

"My ministers believe that energy independence must be a long-term goal of national security and that the nation’s energy security requires long-term investment and reform, as demonstrated by recent events in the Middle East," said the king.

He noted that ministers will also take forward recommendations of the Nuclear Regulatory Review and encourage a new era of British nuclear energy generation, kwon as Nuclear Regulation Bill.

Charles added that the government will continue to take all necessary action to safeguard the domestic production of steel -- the Steel Industry Nationalisation Bill.