Initiative aims to diversify global supply chains and expand manufacturing capacities for essential health products

EU unveils initiative to strengthen global response to future health crises Initiative aims to diversify global supply chains and expand manufacturing capacities for essential health products

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a new Global Health Resilience Initiative aimed at strengthening international preparedness for future pandemics and diversifying global supply chains for critical health products.

The initiative aims to reinforce EU prevention, preparedness, and response mechanisms against future health threats, while reducing vulnerabilities in global health systems, according to a statement.

A central pillar of the strategy focuses on improving international-level readiness for epidemics and other cross-border health crises.

The EU said it will strengthen global detection and response networks, boost crisis-response capacities and ensure wider availability of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

The bloc also plans to support the creation of a global health and resilience tracker designed to map worldwide health expenditure and identify preparedness gaps.

Another key component of the initiative targets the diversification of global supply chains and manufacturing capacities for essential health products, amid lessons learned from disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the strategy, the EU aims to expand production capabilities through partnerships with governments and private-sector actors in partner countries, while promoting European medical science and technology abroad.

It also seeks to bolster societal resilience by fostering trust in science and countering health disinformation and misinformation.

"The recent hantavirus outbreak, affecting citizens of multiple nationalities, reminds us why we need more international cooperation, not less," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.