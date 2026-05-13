EU plans to simplify bloc-wide rail travel with single-ticket system New proposals aim to ease regional, long-distance, cross border travel

The European Commission on Wednesday announced plans to simplify Europe-wide booking and rail travel through a “one journey, one ticket” system.

In a written statement, the Commission said the new proposals aim to ease the planning and booking of "regional, long-distance and cross-border travel, particularly for rail journeys involving multiple operators."

The statement noted that the proposals address difficulties in comparing all available travel options, especially for cross-border travel, obstacles in combining different transport services, and the complexity of booking multiple-leg train journeys involving tickets from different companies.

"To create a smoother travel experience for passengers and advance the EU's climate objectives, the Commission proposes measures enabling single-ticket bookings across multiple rail operators, making the rail market more transparent and accessible," the statement noted.

It added that passengers will be able to find and purchase services combined from different rail operators on one single ticket, which can be purchased through a single transaction on the ticketing platform of their choice, through an independent platform, or via a rail operator’s ticketing service.

"In the event of missed connections during multi-operator rail journeys, passengers with a single ticket will benefit from new, full passenger rights protection, including assistance, rerouting, reimbursement and compensation" the statement said.



The proposals also introduce new obligations for ticketing platforms and operators to ensure fair access to ticket sales and the neutral presentation of travel options.

"Following today's announcement, the Commission will submit the proposed regulations to the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament for consideration under the ordinary legislative procedure," the statement added.