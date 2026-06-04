UN chief condemns killing of Serbian peacekeeper in Lebanon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the killing of a Serbian peacekeeper serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon.

"The secretary general condemns the killing of Sergeant Milovan Jovanivić, a Serbian peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), when a mortar impacted United Nations position 7-2, near Marji’yun in Sector East of the UNIFIL area of operations, on 3 June 2026," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Two other peacekeepers were wounded in the attack and are receiving treatment at a UNIFIL medical facility in southern Lebanon, while an investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

Guterres expressed his "deepest condolences" to the peacekeeper's family, friends and colleagues, as well as to the government and people of Serbia, and wished a "full and fast" recovery to the injured personnel.

The UN chief noted that seven UNIFIL peacekeepers have been killed since hostilities escalated March 2, with several others wounded.

"Attacks on peacekeepers must stop. They are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and may amount to war crimes," said the statement, referring to the resolution that ended the war between Israel and Lebanon in 2006.

Dujarric also reported, during a news conference, that UN peacekeepers in Lebanon "detected 69 violations of Lebanese airspace," and that about 25 airstrikes by Israeli jets and two rocket attacks by Israeli helicopters were noted.

"Additionally, peacekeepers reported approximately 569 trajectories of projectiles fired from IDF (Israeli military) positions south of the Blue Line and within the mission's area of operations," he said.

Dujarric also announced that the UN humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, along with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, are to "launch an extended flash appeal to mobilize resources to continue providing lifesaving assistance over the next three months."

Pointing to the trilateral declaration issued from Washington following the June 2 - 3 meetings between Israeli and Lebanese officials, Dujarric said the UN "welcomed" the announcement and urged all sides to comply with international law.

"We reaffirm our support for efforts to end hostilities and urge all parties to respect the ceasefire, cease all attacks, and comply with international law at all times," he added.

Dujarric's remarks come one day after Lebanon and Israel agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and establish “pilot zones,” placing the Lebanese army in exclusive territorial control, with all non-state actors excluded.

The agreement was announced Wednesday in a joint statement released following a fourth round of US-mediated talks held at the State Department.

The US-sponsored talks followed weeks of near-daily Israeli strikes on Lebanon that have killed more than 3,500 people since March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was later extended until early July.