Resolution targets university partnership with Hebrew University of Jerusalem, organizers say vote is symbolic

University of Vienna Student Assembly votes for academic boycott of Israeli universities Resolution targets university partnership with Hebrew University of Jerusalem, organizers say vote is symbolic

At the University of Vienna, an independently organized student assembly voted by a large majority in favor of an academic boycott of Israeli educational institutions, according to the activist group, University of Vienna for Palestine, which announced the result on Instagram.

Previously, over 1,000 students at the university had signed a petition to convene a student assembly “from below,” which organizers described as the first of its kind in Austria.

The students' resolution is explicitly directed against the strategic partnership between the University of Vienna and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which has been in place since 2015.

The first core motion adopted by the assembly was titled “Academic Boycott Instead of Complicity in Genocide.”

The initiators accuse the partner university in Jerusalem of direct cooperation with the Israeli military.

Other demands made by the participants include the introduction of a university “civil clause” prohibiting military research, as well as the withdrawal of security forces and the Austrian domestic intelligence service from the campus grounds.

According to “University of Vienna for Palestine,” approximately 400 eligible students attended the meeting.

One of the university’s largest lecture halls, Lecture Hall I in the New Institute Building, was reportedly filled beyond capacity.

At the start of the gathering, South African author Andrew Feinstein, who worked for the African National Congress (ANC) under Nelson Mandela, gave a speech in which he emphasized the historical significance of the gathering.

In his address, Feinstein also highlighted the historical necessity of the international “Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions” (BDS) campaign.

However, from a legal standpoint, the assembly’s vote is non-binding and symbolic, as it is an independent activist assembly and not an official body of the university administration or the legally established student council.