Foreign minister says Tehran will consult Gulf states, but decisions on strategic waterway rest with Iran and Oman

Iran says Strait of Hormuz to be managed jointly with Oman under international law Foreign minister says Tehran will consult Gulf states, but decisions on strategic waterway rest with Iran and Oman

ranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that Iran and Oman will jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law.

In remarks carried by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB citing Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV, Araghchi said Iran and Oman, as the two countries bordering the strategic waterway, have the “natural right” to coordinate and make decisions regarding its management.

He said Tehran would exchange views with Gulf countries over developments related to the strait but stressed that decisions concerning its administration would ultimately be made by Iran and Oman.

Araghchi said efforts by both sides are aimed at ensuring safe passage for all ships through the strait in accordance with international law.

In the same interview, Araghchi said communication with Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei remains ongoing and that his directives are received “in due time” and implemented precisely.

He also said there is broad national consensus around Iran’s leadership and that state affairs are proceeding “in a very good direction.”

