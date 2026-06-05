Palestine, Arab Group, Muslim organization warn of Israeli annexation push under cover of regional war UN envoys urge Security Council to act, warn of dangerous changes by Israel in occupied Palestinian territory

Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour, joined by representatives of the Arab Group and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), warned on Thursday that Israel is exploiting regional instability to push through sweeping changes in the occupied Palestinian territory, as they urged the Security Council to act immediately.

"The situation is extremely deteriorating in the occupied Palestinian territory and extremely dangerous, whether in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, or the Gaza Strip, or in the whole general region," Mansour said at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

He said the urgency of the moment demanded immediate international attention, and warned that "this extreme Israeli government will sneak in under the smoke of the war and try to make decisive changes in the occupied Palestinian territory through annexation, destruction of the hope of the two-state solution and making the miserable situation in the Gaza Strip even more miserable."

Noting that Palestine sent a letter to the Security Council earlier in the week listing violations and dangers in the West Bank, highlighting the E1 plan as a particular threat, he stressed, "that plan is extremely dangerous." The decades-old controversial settlement project in the occupied West Bank wants to connect occupied East Jerusalem with illegal settlements east of the city, including Maale Adumim, through land confiscation and the construction of new illegal settlements.

Mansour urged the Council to honor its obligations, including Security Council Resolution 2334 -- which affirms the illegality of the Israeli settlements in all occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem -- and pressed for concrete action rather than symbolic gestures.

"We want consequences, and we want the Security Council to act," he said.

Asked about the Council's track record of inaction on Palestinian issues due to the veto power, Mansour said, "We will not allow the Security Council to run away from its responsibility," adding that his people have "no homeland except Palestine."

Pointing to US President Donald Trump's stated opposition to annexation, he said, "We just keep repeating what President Trump said. No annexation," expressing confidence that Washington has the leverage to restrain Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Türkiye's deputy UN envoy Asli Guven, speaking on behalf of the OIC, said the bloc was urging immediate international measures to halt Israel's moves.

"The OIC Group condemns in the strongest terms Israel's attempts to entrench its illegal occupation and annexation of Palestinian territory," she said, urging the Council and all states to take urgent action to stop settlement expansion, forcible displacement and other unlawful practices across the occupied territory.

Saudi Arabia's UN envoy Abdulaziz Alwasil, speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, described Israel's advancement of the E1 plan as an existential threat.

"The dangerous steps taken by the Israeli government to advance their E1 plan constitute an existential threat to Palestinian independence and to the prospects for just and lasting peace, and must be immediately reversed," he said.

Alwasil urged the Council and the international community to take decisive action to halt annexation-related activities, end settlement expansion and "ensure accountability in accordance with international law."