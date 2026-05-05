13 volunteers, staff from national Red Cross, Red Crescent societies lost their lives in first 4 months of 2026, says spokesperson

'Humanitarian work should never be death sentence,' Red Cross says as attacks rise 13 volunteers, staff from national Red Cross, Red Crescent societies lost their lives in first 4 months of 2026, says spokesperson

13 volunteers, staff from national Red Cross, Red Crescent societies lost their lives in first 4 months of 2026, says spokesperson

Nearly 100 aid workers killed since 2023, with majority of deaths in violent attacks

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned Tuesday of a growing global trend of attacks on humanitarian workers, saying deaths among aid personnel are increasing sharply.

Tommaso Della Longa, the organization’s spokesperson, told reporters in Geneva that 13 Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers and staff have died in the first four months of 2026 while carrying out humanitarian work.

“Humanitarian work should never be a death sentence – yet for many it increasingly is,” he said.

Nine were killed in violent attacks and four died in accidents, he said, adding that many others have faced threats and injuries.

Since 2023, nearly 100 personnel from the IFRC network have died or been killed, compared to just over 30 during the previous five-year period.

He said 2024 marked "the deadliest year on record for humanitarian workers" globally.

The trend disproportionately affects local staff, with 99% of humanitarian personnel killed worldwide in 2025 being local workers.

Within the IFRC network, deaths in violent incidents have also risen sharply, reaching 92% in 2024, he said.

Della Longa said the violence is not isolated but part of a broader pattern, warning that it reduces access to aid and leaves vulnerable communities without essential services.

He called on states to respect international humanitarian law and protect aid workers, stressing that attacks “must not be allowed to become normalized.”

"It is time to stop the cycle of violence," he concluded.