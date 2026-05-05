Romanian prime minister ousted in no-confidence vote

Romania’s prime minister was ousted Tuesday after parliament passed a no-confidence vote against his government, local media reported.

The government of Ilie Bolojan was dismissed after lawmakers adopted the motion with 281 votes, broadcaster Antena 3 CNN reported.

Speaking during the debate ahead of the vote, the premier called the motion “false, cynical and artificial.” He said countries facing multiple crises should seek to consolidate governments rather than replace them.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) played a decisive role in passing the motion. Together, with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), it announced last week that it would submit a joint motion of censure against the government.

Bolojan will remain interim prime minister until a new government is formed.

Deputy Prime Minister Catalin Predoiu, who is also the vice president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said his party must remain in government.

George Simion, head of the AUR, said the vote marks an end to 10 months during which the "so-called pro-Europeans have delivered nothing but: taxes, war, and poverty."

"The voice of the people was heard today. Time for national reconciliation!" he wrote on US social media company X.

President Nicusor Dan, who returned from Armenia early to handle the political crisis and the consequences of the motion, is expected to make a statement at the Cotroceni Palace later Tuesday.

Tensions had been rising between former coalition partners, with PSD distancing itself from the government and its ministers stepping down.

Bolojan criticized the move, accusing the PSD of destabilizing the government without presenting an alternative governing plan.