More than 10.4M voters cast ballots during 2-day early voting period, election authorities say

South Korea records highest-ever early voting turnout in local elections: Report More than 10.4M voters cast ballots during 2-day early voting period, election authorities say

Early voting turnout for South Korea’s ninth nationwide local elections reached a record 23.51%, the Korean Herald reported on Saturday, citing figures from the National Election Commission.

The NEC said 10.49 million of the country’s 44.64 million eligible voters cast ballots during the two-day early voting period, exceeding the previous record of 20.62% set in the 2022 local elections.

According to the NEC, turnout on the first day reached 11.6%, surpassing the previous first-day record of 10.18% recorded in 2022. The second day added 11.91%, bringing the overall early voting rate to 23.51%.



The Korea Herald, citing NEC data, reported that all major regions recorded higher early voting participation than in the previous local elections. South Jeolla province posted the highest turnout, while Daegu recorded the lowest among the country's major administrative regions.

Early voting was conducted nationwide over two days ahead of the local elections, which will determine mayors, governors, local council members and education officials across South Korea.

The NEC said polling stations opened across the country on Friday and remained operational through Saturday, allowing voters to cast ballots outside their registered constituencies.

South Korea introduced early voting nationwide in 2014 to increase voter convenience and participation. Since then, early voting rates have steadily increased across national and local elections.

Election authorities said ballots cast during the early voting period will be counted alongside those cast on election day, June 3.