Air cargo demand posts positive growth across all regions compared to last year, head of IATA says

Global air cargo demand rises 8.5% in June Air cargo demand posts positive growth across all regions compared to last year, head of IATA says

Global air cargo demand increases by 8.5% year-on-year in June as strong growth outpaces capacity across most regions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday.

Air cargo capacity increased by 4.4% year-on-year during the month, the association said.

Willie Walsh, the director general of IATA, highlighted that air cargo demand showed positive growth across all regions compared to last year, with North America acting as the strongest contributor.

Walsh noted that demand growth outpaced capacity globally and in every region except Latin America and the Caribbean.

He stated that high-value technology products and urgent shipments supported the demand, which grew faster than the 5.2% year-on-year increase in global trade.

Walsh warned that risks remain for the second half of 2026, citing continuing hostilities in the Middle East and a renewed US focus on tariffs.

Jet fuel prices decreased by 20% on a monthly basis in June, although they were 45.8% higher than the previous year's levels.